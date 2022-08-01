“Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a True Tamil Film” Says Karthi at Ponni Nadhi Song Launch Event

The first song Ponni Nadhi from Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released at a star-studded event in Chennai on July 31. The much awaited song has been composed by AR Rahman and Ilango Krishnan has penned the lyrics. AR Rahman, AR Raihanah and Bamba Bakya have given voice for this track. The Hindi version of the song is titled as Kaveri Se Milne.

The song features Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, the lead character played by Karthi and it is a eulogy to the greatness of Chola Empire. The grand event was attended by actors Jayam Ravi and Karthi among others. The event also witnessed a large gathering of Karthi fans.

Actor Karthi delivered a heartfelt speech at the song launch event saying that music director AR Rahman had offered a golden opportunity to newcomer Ilango to pen the lyrics of the song Ponni Nadhi. He said that the song was so soulful that hearing it transported him to the Chola Empire.



Karthi also said that Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a true Tamil film and called it ‘our film’. He also talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the making of the film and how a lot of people dismissed the entire team, saying they could not complete the film. However, he praised Mani Ratnam’s perseverance and the efforts taken by the entire cast and crew, saying that both the parts of the film were completed in 120 days. Ponniyin Selvan was originally intended to be a stand-alone film, but it was later split into two parts.

The song has received praise since it was released on YouTube with users getting instantly hooked on to it. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is the first part of the cinematic adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of same name. Aishwarya Rai is playing the female lead in the movie. Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Prakash Raj, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Parthiban are also playing important roles in the movie. The film is expected to be released in five languages, including Hindi, in September.

