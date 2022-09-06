Ponniyin Selvan 1 Makers Unveil First Look of Jayaram’s Character

Iconic Tamil filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1 is going to hit the big screen in a few days. Ahead of its much-awaited theatrical release, the makers of the epic period drama have unveiled the first look posters of multiple character. Earlier, they revealed Sobhita Dhulipala’s character, Vanathi. Now, the team has dropped the poster of the character played by Jayaram. In Ponniyin Selvan 1, Jayaram will be seen essaying the role of Alwarkkadiyan Nambi, a clever court spy.

Revealing the first look of Jayaram from the film Madras Talkies tweeted, “Nothing skips the ears of this court spy! Meet #Jayaram, our very own Master of Whispers! Alwarkkadiyan Nambi!”

In the animation video, a wooden gate opens to the image of Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi. Jayaram will play a spy for the first time on screen in Ponniyin Selvan 1. In the poster, the actor is seen sporting a never-seen-before avatar with grey hair and a clean-shaven look. Soon after it was unveiled, Jayaram’s poster garnered a lot of praise from fans on social media. At the same time, netizens also demanded more character reveals from the film.

The motion poster of Jayaram’s character also mentioned the countdown for the audio launch event of Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is all set to take place at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on September 6.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is a big-budget film. Fans across the country have high expectations from this pan-India film. The Mani Ratnam directorial stars Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Sarathkumar, R Prathiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman, among others, in lead roles. The film will narrate the story of the mighty Chola King. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is inspired by the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

The makers of the film have already released two tracks, namely Chola Chola and Ponni Nadhi. Both the songs were received well by the audience. Ponniyin Selvan 1 will hit the theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

