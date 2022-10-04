Ponniyin Selvan 1 Mints Rs 228 Cr Worldwide On Day 4; Odisha Singer Murali Mohapatra Passes Away

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, aka PS1, is setting fire at the box office. The film, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha, among others, has surpassed a mammoth box office collection of Rs 250 crore worldwide. Trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter and revealed that PS1 has collected Rs 228 crores in just four days.

For More: Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Inches To Rs 100 Cr In TN, Mints Rs 228 Cr Worldwide

Newlywed couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha made their first public appearance after their wedding on Tuesday. The couple hosted a wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. Before diving into the celebrations. Ali and Richa made their way to the red carpet of the reception and posed for the cameras. The new bride was seen wearing a colourful gown on the occasion while Ali looked dapper in a suit featuring a long coat. The couple posed hand-in-hand and also shared a hearty moment with the paparazzi.

For More: Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha Make First Public Appearance After Wedding At Mumbai Reception; See Pics

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/3SvKEww3WmY” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture in which she can be seen taking a mirror selfie. She posed in a yellow bikini and looked breathtakingly gorgeous. The actress kept her hair open and wore simple slippers for the picture. Soon after the picture was shared, several fans shared took a screenshot of the same to share it on Twitter. The actress’ pictures have gone viral on social media.

For More: Ileana D’cruz Takes a Mirror Selfie As She Flaunts Her Drop-Dead Gorgeous Yellow Bikini Look; Pic

More troubles come Adipurush’s way as Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra accused the film of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the recently released teaser. For the unversed, Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. While Prabhas plays the role of Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play Ravana. Kriti Sanon is playing the role of Sita. The teaser has been brutally trolled on social media.

For More: Adipurush Lands In Bigger Trouble; MP Min Accuses Prabhas’ Film of Wrongly Depicting Hindu Deities

The shocking demise of noted singer Murali Prasad Mohapatra in midst of a live performance has left a void in the Odisha entertainment industry. The 59-year-old singer collapsed on stage while singing during the celebrations of Maha Saptami. According to media reports, Mohapatra was not feeling well even before his performance started.

For More: Odisha Singer Murali Mohapatra Passes Away During A Live Durga Puja Performance

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here