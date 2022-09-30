Ponniyin Selvan 1 Review: Mani Ratnam Finally Brings His Dream Alive with a Spectacular Adaptation

Ponniyin Selvan is a beast that many legends of Tamil cinema failed to tame. Writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name took more than six decades to be adapted on Indian celluloid.

Legendary actor Marudhur Gopalan Ramachandran, also known as MGR, was the first actor to announce the adaptation in 1959. Despite getting the official rights, the former Tamil Nadu politician was unsuccessful in turning Ponniyin Selvan into a big-screen spectacle.

MGR passed the baton to Kamal Hasaan who revealed his plans to make the movie in 1989, two years after MGR passed away. The Vikram actor, who was going to produce and act in the film, had even selected his lead cast which included Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj and Prabhu, and wanted filmmaker Mani Ratnam to direct it. He wanted to make the film as a two-part series, but just like MGR, he too failed.

Ratnam kept his ambition to turn this five-volume novel series into a movie. After the failed attempt in 1989 with his Nayakan actor, the Guru filmmaker made his second attempt, which went almost to the point of filming with actors Vijay and Mahesh Babu in the lead. That too did not materalise.

It was more than three decades later that the Padma Shri winner finally brought his most ambitious project on the big screen. Set in circa 900 AD, Ponniyin Selvan tells the tale of an epic power struggle that unfolded in and around the Chola Empire. The film has a sprawling star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

I saw Ponniyan Selvan-1 at 4:30 in the morning at a packed show in Sion, in central suburban Mumbai which is largely dominated by Tamils. Let me tell you, I felt privileged as a moviegoer. Privileged that such a film had been made, and privileged that it had been made in our times so we can form our own opinions of the film rather than adopt the opinions of previous generations, which we invariably must when looking at older classics. In this first of a two-part franchise, the director and his writers – Jeyamohan and Ilango Kumaravel – rise up to the challenge.

A drama of epic proportions, Ponniyan Selvan-1 is at its core a love story that’s set against the spectacular sweep of the Chola dynasty. It is about romance and falling apart of Aditha Karikalan (played by Vikram), the prince of Chola dynasty and Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), who is an orphan.

Magnificently directed by Ratnam, Ponniyan Selvan-1 draws you into its drama just moments into the film, transporting you to the battlefield, to the emperor’s court, to Nandini’s private chamber, and most importantly, into the mind and heart of Nandini’s himself, where he grapples with betrayals, insecurities and revenge.

It’s the kind of film that doesn’t quite let go of your attention well after the end credits have rolled some two hours and fourty five minutes later as you wait for the second part which is scheduled to release next year.

Surely, the film at times feels overly ceremonious, purposefully epic and, in places, a little exhausting. But hang in there. Because slowly and skillfully, Poniyan Slevan-1 transports you. The narrative negotiates between scale and intimacy. Ratnam’s triumph is that he makes us invest equally in the lead characters- especially Vallavarayan Vanthiyathevan played superbly by Karthi and Arunmozhi Varman (Jayram Ravi), brother of Aditha Karikalan and Nandini.

The scenes that stand out for their impact can be ticked off a checklist – first that breathtaking climax sequence involving Arunmozhi and Vallavarayan and even their their one-on-one combat scenes or the scene where Nandini and Ilaiya Piratti Kundavai played by Trisha meet for the first time. These are moments all that stay with you long after you exit the theater.

Ratnam once again assembles the perfect team to realise his vision. Ravi Varman’s cinematography is one of the key strengths of the film. His visual treatment transports you to the world of dynasties. The costumes by Eka Lakhani and art director Thota Tharani are opulent and yet never once draw attention away from the drama.

The only chink in the armour is the VFX. After watching films like RRR and he recently released Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which had some of the finest VFX, I felt the Ratnam could have invested a little more time in this department. The same goes for the music which is composed by maestro A R Rahman. The songs don’t really add anything nor do they leave any impact.

The soul of Ponniyan Slevan-1 however, lies in the superlative acting. The film belongs to Karthi. The actor oozes confidence and delivers a career-best performance. He he gets under the emotional skin of the character and makes it his own. I cannot think of any other actor who could play this better. Jayram Ravi too makes a lasting impression. Vikram doesn’t have a lot of screen time and isn’t instantly convincing, but he slowly makes you believe.

Coming to the ladies, Trisha brings in her own presence and charismatic personality to make the role her own. But it is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is wonderfully restrained and uses her eyes expertly to communicate so much, making this one of her finest outings on screen. Her face is so luminous that she seems lit from within.

Ponniyan Selvan-1 is an engaging, involving movie-going experience, and proves once again why Ratnam is one of India’s finest filmmakers. The film will be celebrated for years to come. The filmmaker finally brings his dream alive with a spectacular adaptation. I cannot wait for part two.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here