Ponniyin Selvan 1 Trailer: Aishwarya Rai Looks Surreal, Vikram Ups The Action In Mani Ratnam Film

The trailer of the highly-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan 1 has finally dropped. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical epic, stars Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and others in the lead. The AR Rahman musical is set in the Chola Empire.

While the teaser offered the first look at each character, the newly-released trailer takes fans into the larger-than-life world of Ponniyin Selvan 1. The trailer opens with a comet crossing the sky which is a sign that royal blood needs to be sacrificed.

Fans are then introduced to Chiyaan Vikram’s Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi’s Arunmozhi Varman and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, who not only add drama to the historic epic but also put their best action foot forward. Through the trailer, they are seen sword fighting, plotting politics, and going on secret missions. During these missions, we meet Trisha Krishnan, who plays Kundavai, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Queen Nandini. It was previously revealed that Aishwarya Rai plays a double role in Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Both the actresses not only look mesmerising in their looks but tease powerful performances. The trailer hints that these characters are interconnected in more ways than what meets the eyes and that bloodshed is unavoidable. As war awaits to unfold, the trailer ends with Queen Nandini’s eyes on the throne. What a Game of Thrones moment!

Check out the Ponniyin Selvan 1 trailer below:

Set in the 10th century, the movie surrounds the epic fantasy drama and shows the ongoing crisis and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors. Ponniyin Selvan 1 will be released in five languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and is creating a huge buzz around the country. It will open in cinemas in two parts, with the first part hitting the theatres on September 30 this year in five languages.

