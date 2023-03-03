Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, helmed by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is scheduled for release on April 28 this year. Fans cannot wait to see this epic saga on the big screen. Expectations are sky-high for the second instalment of the film, after the first one — which was released on September 30 last year — was a massive success, making over Rs 400 crore at the box office. The original Tamil version of the film did exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, but the film did not yield the expected results in the Hindi belt or even the Telugu-speaking states. The box office collections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were nothing short of disappointing, despite the stellar cast.

The Telugu-speaking audience has rejected Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 on television as well. It was telecast on the popular Telugu channel Gemini TV on Sunday, February 26 to disastrous results. The movie amassed a highly disappointing TRP rating of 2.17 in its television premiere, a setback for the film’s team. They are optimistic that the second part will be a game-changer and leave a lasting impression on audiences across India.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban consists of the film’s stellar cast. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman composed the music for this monumental project.

The movie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

Recently, Lyca Productions’ official Twitter handle shared a behind-the-scenes video. The clip shows actors Jayam Ravi and Karthi discussing the plot of its first instalment. They can also be seen talking about what viewers can expect from the second part of the film.

Both the movies are based on the famous novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, the story of which has been split into two films.

The film’s team is hoping that Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 will fare better in regions beyond Tamil Nadu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here