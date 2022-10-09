Ponniyin Selvan 2 to Release in Summer 2023; PS2 Shot Simultaneously With PS1; Check Full Details

Director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore-mark, making a gross worldwide collection of over Rs 355 crore, according to reports.

Now, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted that the film’s second part, officially titled Ponniyin Selvan Part II, is eyeing Summer 2023 release. The official release date will be locked in a couple of weeks, according to Adarsh, who also suggested that the part 2 of the film was simultaneously shot with Ponniyin Selvan I.

Sharing some interesting details about PS1 and PS2, Adarsh tweeted, “BOTH PARTS SHOT SIMULTANEOUSLY… #PS1 and #PS2 were *shot simultaneously*, unlike #Baahubali2 and #KGF2 that were shot much after the first parts were successful… This move (of shooting simultaneously) helped keep the cumulative costs of both #PS1 and #PS2 in check.”

He further tweeted, “‘PS1’ SATELLITE, DIGITAL WILL INCREASE FANDOM, HYPE ‘PS2’… The producers are now evaluating the post-production schedule of #PS2… Going forward, the digital and satellite release of #PS1 will help increase the fandom, which, in turn, will create a solid ground for #PS2.”

🔥 'PS2' ARRIVES SUMMER 2023… #PS2 is targeting a *Summer 2023* release… The exact date will probably be locked in the next couple of weeks. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: I, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha among others, is based on the same-titled book by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie portrays the tale of Arulmozhivarman played by Jayam Ravi, one of the most powerful kings who subsequently rose to become Rajaraja Chola I, the great Chola emperor. Nandini, the queen of Puzhuvoor, is portrayed by Aishwarya. The first part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the significant events that occur in the first three parts of the five-part book.

