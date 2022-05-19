Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Calls Herself Privileged, Blessed to Be Part of Mani Ratnam's Dream Project

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently at the Cannes Film Festival, will also be back on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The actor-director duo has teamed up for several films before including Iruvar, Raavan and Guru. Talking to Film Companion, the actress opened up about working with the director and said she is privileged and blessed that Ratnam asked her to be a part of his dream project.

She said, “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning’. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling. And then of course the experience has been superlative as always and you work with a talent like him and the talent that he naturally brings together each and every time”.

“In the beginning, it was an absolute blessing for the student in me who was just right into cinema and getting to work with Mani Ratnam, I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity for someone who was beginning in film. Thereafter, I’m blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to work with someone like a director and a talent like Mani Ratnam over the years on so many more projects and memorable films and great learning experiences for me as a growing artist. And I keep saying growing because you continue to even now, even tomorrow with every experience. So, I am blessed that I’ve got the chance to work with Mani so many times,” the actress shared.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is turning heads at the Cannes. For the red carpet event, the actress was seen wearing a black gown with an extension of 3D flowers on one sleeve. Her outfit was from the house of Dolce and Gabbana. Aishwarya sported kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips, wearing her hair down. On the other hand, Eva glammed up in a sparkling silver off-the-shoulder gown with a bold slit at the back for the event.

