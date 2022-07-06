Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flaunts Her Eternal Beauty As Queen Nandini In New Poster

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is one of the much-awaited movies. On Wednesday, the makers of the film revealed the first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini and dropped the first poster of the actress on social media. Dressed in a saree, Aishwarya looks gorgeous as queen Nandini. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and kept her long hair open.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

The poster has left Aishwarya’s fans completely impressed. “The queen of Indian cinema is back,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Wow this was the one we were waiting 🔥🔥🔥😍😍Gorgeous of Beauty.”

For the unversed, with Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is coming to the big screen after over four years. Earlier, the actress talked about the same in an interview with Film Companion and mentioned that she feels blessed to be a part of the movie. “When he came and he shared and he said, ‘You know this is something I wanted to make right at the beginning”. I’m like I’m so privileged and so blessed that he asked me to be a part of his dream. I think just to begin at that in itself is so fulfilling,” she had said.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>