Ponniyin Selvan I: Aishwarya Rai's Look As Nandini Has Hubby Abhishek Bachchan Gushing

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s next venture is director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I. The makers of the film released new posters on Wednesday, featuring the actress who looks incredibly graceful and exquisite in an ethnic outfit with a lot of embellishments.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, plays Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor, in the film. She was last seen in Fanney Khan (2018) along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. She shared the poster on her Instagram account and captioned it “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.”

But it’s not just the fans that are hyped to see her on screen. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya’s husband, also shared the poster on his Instagram story with a red heart emoticon. Take a look at the story below:

The actor was last seen in the Netflix hit Dasvi and will soon work on the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. Ponniyin Selvan I marks the fourth film collaboration between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mani Ratnam. The last project they worked on together was Raavan (2010). In fact, the actress made her silver screen debut in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar in 1997 which was followed by the film Guru in 2007 alongside her husband.

Ponniyin Selvan I is a multi-starrer including the likes of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar and Sobhita Dhulipala. Co-produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film is the first of two mammoth projects based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Earlier this year in March, Aishwarya had shared the first look of the character on her Instagram handle with the caption “✨🌟The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡🌟✨” See the post here:

The film will release on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

