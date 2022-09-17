Ponniyin Selvan I: New Stills From Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Released

Fans have been waiting for the release of Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan with bated breath. Now, the latest stills from the sets of the film have been released by the makers. The new stills featuring Vikram as Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, Jayam Ravi as Arul Mozhivarman, Sobhita Dhulipala as Queen Vanathi and Trisha as Princess Kundavai are simply delight for the fans.

The film is going to hit the screens on September 30 and the makers are also maintaining the hype around the movie by releasing regular updates about the movie. So far the songs and teaser of the movie have already received a huge response from the audiences.

On September 6, the team unveiled the trailer and audio from the historical drama in a grand manner at the Nehru Stadium, Chennai. Other than the aforementioned actors, the upcoming magnum opus has a sprawling star cast comprising several bigwigs from across the country namely Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

The two-part epic drama is based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s iconic five-volume novel Ponniyin Selvan and also marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s return to the big screen after over four years.

Set in the backdrop of the 10th century, the film depicts the crises and dangers faced by the Chola Emperor’s throne and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema. Ravi Varman is handling the cinematography of the film. Sreekar Prasad is the editor and AR Rahman has composed the music. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is handling production design.

Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies have jointly produced the upcoming war drama.

