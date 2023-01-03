Ponniyin Selvan II to Jailer, 7 South Indian Films to Look Out for in 2023

The year 2022 witnessed the full-fledged reopening of the theatres, as well as films releasing directly on OTT. The shift catered to people's changing preferences. However, the charm of cinema halls did not dim away and the audience still went to theatres to watch their favourite superstars on the big screen. They were treated to several blockbusters not only from Bollywood but also from the southern cinema. From KGF 2 to Kantara, the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries have raised the expectations for films set to be released in 2023.

With the arrival of the new year, south cinema is preparing for a slew of fantastic films, some of which are sequels while others offer new plots and twists. Here's a list of forthcoming south films that you should absolutely check out in 2023.

1. Ponniyin Selvan: Part II (Tamil)

The second instalment of the historical drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 Tamil novel of the same name is all set to release on April 28, 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha in lead roles. Ponniyin Selvan: Part I became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films in 2022.

2. Salaar (Telugu)

Salaar, Prabhas' next Telugu-language action thriller directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Pramod, among others. If no more delays occur, the film will be released in theatres on September 28, 2023, as previously announced.

3. Jailer (Tamil)

Jailer, Rajinikanth's 169th film is said to be an action comedy film. In addition to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the star cast of the film includes Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Vinayakan. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the brand Sun Pictures. Jailer will be tentatively released in theatres on April 14.

4. Kaathal: The Core (Malayalam)

Jeo Baby directorial Kaathal: The Core, written by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, has Mammootty and Jyothika playing the key roles. The film, which marks Jyothika's comeback to the Malayalam cinema industry after a 12-year absence, is set to be released in 2023. Wayfarer Films, Dulquer Salmaan's production company, is bankrolling the project.

5. Varisu (Tamil)

Varisu will be Thalapathy Vijay next Tamil-language action drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations. Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead in the film, which also features Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj. Varisu will be released in theatres on January 12 during the festivities of Pongal.

6. Kabzaa (Kannada)

After the massive success of KGF 2 and Kantara in 2022, the Kannada industry will seek to continue the success streak in 2023 with Kabzaa. It is a period action film starring Upendra, Sudeepa, Shriya Saran, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Kota Srinivasa Rao play important roles. The film is directed by R. Chandru.

7. Thunivu (Tamil)

Ajith Kumar will return to the big screen in 2023 with his Tamil movie Thunivu. The film, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken and Mahanadi Shankar, among others. Thunivu is also set to hit theatres on January 12.

Read all the Latest Movies News here