Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi Reveals His Character While Praising Co-star Jayam Ravi

The shooting of Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is advancing in full swing. Now, in a tweet, actor Karthi confirmed for the first time that he is playing the role of Vandhiyathevan in the period drama. A day ago, his co-star Jayam Ravi shared on twitter that he wrapped his portions for the film. The team of the upcoming film had been shooting in Puducherry, following which they moved on to Gwalior for the next schedule. Now, Karthi revealed that the ongoing shooting schedule is expected to wrap up soon after which the team will move down south. Ravi will portray Raja Raja Chola I Arulmo and Karthi will essay Vandhiyathevan, who is Adithya Karikalan’s (played by Chiyaan Vikram) trusted aide and friend.

Ravi wrote, "They say leadership and learning is indispensable to each other." He also praised Karthi, and called working with him "an experience of a lifetime."

To this, Karthi replied by saying, "Prince Jayam Ravi, you cannot bid goodbye so soon! You have a lot to do for the Chola Dynasty. In six days, we will finish work in the North and head back to the South — Vandhiyathevan."

The historical drama based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthyhas a huge star cast. The talented ensemble cast includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu andAshwin Kakumama, among others. Aishwarya is likely to portray Nandini and her mute mother, queen Mandakini Devi. Recently, a photo of Aishwarya dressed in complete costume on the sets of the film was leaked online. Mohan Babu will step into the shoes of Periya Pazhuvettarayar.

Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the lives of kings and queens of the Chola Dynasty. The film is likely to be released in theatres in 2022. The music is scored by AR Rahman, while the dialogues are written by Jayamohan. The cinematography is handled by Ravivarman and Brinda is the choreographer.

