Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam and Chiyaan Vikram Get Court Notice For Allegedly 'Misrepresenting Cholas'

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, it has now landed in legal trouble. A lawyer has sent a legal notice to filmmaker Mani Ratnam accusing him of misrepresenting historical facts about the Cholas.

If reports are to be believed, the lawyer has claimed that the Cholas never had the practice of sporting ’tilak’ on their forehead. However, in the poster of the film, Aditya Karikalan (played by Vikram) was seen with a ’tilak’. Citing the same, the lawyer has claimed that Cholas could be misrepresented in the film. Therefore, he has also demanded a special screening of the film ahead of its release to make sure that the historical facts are not distorted.

However, neither Mani Ratnam nor Vikram has responded to the court notice so far.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is based on the Tamil novel of the same name by eminent author Kalki. The film is set in the 10th century and depicts the crises and dangers faced by the Chola Empire and the battles between the army, enemies, and traitors. The trailer of the movie was released earlier this month. It presented Vikram in a never seen before avatar and Aishwarya as beautiful queen Nandini. The trailer depicted the fierce battles fought by the Cholas for their throne.

Ponniyin Selvan is considered to be among the most expensive projects ever taken in Indian cinemas. The film marks the coming back of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the big screen after over four year. Besides Aishwarya, it also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Lal, Jayaram, Parthiban, Karthi, Prabhu, and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film will be released in cinemas in two parts and the first part is all set to hit theatres on September 30 this year in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

