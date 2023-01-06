Ponniyin Selvan Nominated For Best Picture, RRR Up For Best Visual Effects At Asian Film Awards 2023

The nominations for the 16th Asian Film Awards are out with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 and SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagging big nominations. They are the only two Indian movies in the mix. Ponniyin Selvan has bagged six massive nominations. These include Best Film, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design categories.

Whereas, RRR has to settle with just two nods: Best Visual Effects and Best Sound. RRR is currently nominated at the Golden Globes and is eyeing several nominations at the Oscars 2023.

The 16th Asian Film Awards will be held on March 12 in Hongkong. An official tweet from Asian Film Awards read, “The press conference of the 16th Asian Film Awards has ended successfully just now! The 16th Asian Film Awards will be held at 7:30pm on 12 March (Sunday) at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. The nomination list for the 16th Asian Film Awards and the jury president were announced.”

Ponniyin Selvan 1, helmed by Mani Ratnam, collected over Rs 500 crores at the ticket window. The historical drama film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Vikram, among others, in pivotal roles. It is based on the novel written by Kalki Krishnamoorthy against the backdrop of the Chola Kingdom.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, on the other hand, surpassed over Rs 1000 crores at the box office globally. It was also one of the most talked about films in 2022. The film is an epic action drama film that focused on two revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), their fictional friendship, and their fight against the British Raj. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn had cameo appearances in the movie.

Besides RRR and Ponniyin Selvan 1, the Korean film ‘Decision To Leave’ bagged the highest number of nominations with 10 titles to its credit. The Asian Film Awards are presented annually by the Asian Film Awards Academy to honour the excellence of the film professionals, actors, and artists in the film industries of Asian cinema. It was initially presented by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society.

