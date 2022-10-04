Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 Breaks Multiple Records In Opening Weekend

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, directed by Mani Ratnam, opened in theatres around the world with a bang. Within four days, the film has minted over an astonishing Rs 250 crore. The movie opened to Rs 80 crore on its first day worldwide and grossed around Rs 230 crore in its first weekend. With its impressive box office collection that broke multiple records, Ponnyin Selvan: Part One entered the Top 10 Weekend Box Office Chart in the US for the September 30 weekend.

According to the box office website – The Numbers, the movie stands at number 6 with a total collection of $4.1 million (INR 33.45 crore) over the weekend. The Mani Ratnam directorial falls right below Smile (Paramount Pictures), Don’t Worry Darling (Warner Bros.), The Woman King (Sony Pictures), Avatar (20th Century Fox Studios) and Bros (Universal) on the list.

#PS1 All-time No.1 Opening weekend for a Tamil movie in USA 🇺🇸, UK 🇬🇧, Australia 🇦🇺 and New Zealand 🇳🇿 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2022

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed that the film has broken multiple box office records worldwide. Bala tweeted – “Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 All-time No.1 Opening weekend for a Tamil movie in USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand (sic).”

#PS1 becomes the 1st Non-Rajini #Kollywood movie to enter the $4 Million club in USA 🇺🇸 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 3, 2022

In the following tweet, he mentioned – “Ponniyin Selvan: part 1” becomes the 1st Non-Rajini Kollywood movie to enter the $4 Million club in USA”.

He even revealed that Ponniyin Selvan: 1 ranked at the 4th position in America in terms of opening day collections. The tweet read – “Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1’s $4 Million+ Opening in USA is All-time No.1 for a Tamil Movie… No.4 for a South Movie behind Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.”

#PonniyanSelvan1 3 days theatrical gross :

RM 8,405,210.00 (early estimation) from 102 locations!! Highest 3 days opening for year 2022 and #PS1 became the first movie to achieve RM 8mill+ in 3 days after #Kabali #2point0 and #Bigil in 🇲🇾. Grandeur opening!@rameshlaus pic.twitter.com/upqgsRUFZH — Malaysia Tickets (@MalaysiaTickets) October 3, 2022

The film had a phenomenal run not just in India and USA but also in UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Malaysia Tickets tweeted about the film’s opening box office numbers. “PonniyanSelvan: Part 1 3 days theatrical gross: RM 8,405,210.00 (early estimation) from 102 locations!! Highest 3 days opening for year 2022 and #PS1 became the first movie to achieve RM 8million+ in 3 days after Kabali 2point0 and Bigil in the country. Grandeur opening!” the post read.

#PonniyanSelvan1 3 days theatrical gross :

RM 8,405,210.00 (early estimation) from 102 locations!! Highest 3 days opening for year 2022 and #PS1 became the first movie to achieve RM 8mill+ in 3 days after #Kabali #2point0 and #Bigil in 🇲🇾. Grandeur opening!@rameshlaus pic.twitter.com/upqgsRUFZH — Malaysia Tickets (@MalaysiaTickets) October 3, 2022

The total Malaysian collection on PS – 1 in its opening weekend converts to about Rs 14.04 crores.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here