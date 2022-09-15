Ponniyin Selvan Promotions To Begin From Brihadeeswarar Temple In Thanjavur

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyn Selvan is scheduled to release on September 30. As the release date inches closer, fans are eagerly looking forward to this story of the Chola Dynasty. The promotion of the film will soon begin at the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur. Chiyaan Vikram, Jayaram Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan will visit the temple before officially they start promoting the film on the ground.

On the web, the team started the promotion by unveiling the character cards and changing names on social media profiles. Fans believe as the release day comes closer, the intensity of promotions will also go up. The strategic promotion has been outlined by Mani Ratnam for his high-budgeted movie Ponniyin Selvan.

Recently, the character of Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi and Sobhita Dhulipala’s character Vanathi among others were revealed. A countdown has already been started on Twitter by Madras Talkies. In a recent tweet, “One Land, One Throne, Many stories, Many Emotions. 15 days to go to experience the glory of PS-1 on the big screens,” wrote the production house. A 20-second video was also attached to it. The video started with a battleground, a war for the throne, and Karthi riding the horse like a warrior.

Recently, a song, titled Ratchasa Mamney, was also unveiled. This comes after the Chola Chola song, composed by AR Rahman, became a smashing hit. The song Chola Chola was released in Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Ilango Krishnan was roped in for the lyrics of this song. The Tamil version of Chola Chola is voiced by Sathya Prakash and VM Mahalingam.

Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and Parthiban in lead roles.

The movie is a historical drama on the mighty empire of the Chola Dynasty. Mani Ratnam was inspired by the novel of Kalki Krishnamurthy titled Ponniyn Selvan.

