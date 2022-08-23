Ponniyin Selvan: Sree Gokulam Movies Acquires Distribution Rights In Kerala

Ponniyin Selvan: I, Mani Ratnam’s epic period action film, is all set to hit the big screen on September 30. The pan-India film will be distributed in Kerala by Gokulam Gopalan’s production house, Sree Gokulam Movies. The announcement was made by Lyca Productions on Twitter. The production house conveyed their happiness to have Sree Gokulam Movies on board. The tweet read, “Ponniyin Selvan:1 to be distributed in Kerala by Sree Gokulam Movies. Happy to have you aboard.”

Take a look:

In other news, Ponniyin Selvan: I’s music has also bowled over the audience. Chola Chola has everyone grooving to its peppy beats. Ilango Krishnan has penned the lyrics while its music has been composed by A.R. Rahman. Sathya Prakash, VM Mahalingam and Nakul Abhyankar have provided their vocals to this number. The chartbuster song pays a tribute to the valour and strength of the Chola kings. Chola Chola has amassed more than 74 Lakh views, and it is currently trending at number 2 on YouTube.

Besides Chola Chola, the song Ponni Nadhi was also appreciated by the masses. It honours the bravery of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, commander of the Chola army. Besides composing, AR Rahman also lent his soulful vocals to this song. The audience lauded Rahman’s keen eye for detail as he made a diligent choice of musical instruments for providing a medieval touch to Ponni Nadhi.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is based on a novel by the same name, penned by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. Mani Ratnam, Jayamohan and Elango Kumaravel have penned the screenplay of the upcoming magnum opus. Ponniyin Selvan: I boast of a stellar cast, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala and many others.

The film will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. In addition to Lyca Productions, it has also been produced by Madras Talkies. Mani Ratnam is making his comeback to direction after a hiatus of 4 years. He last directed the 2018 Kollywood movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

