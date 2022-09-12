Ponniyin Selvan Star Chiyaan Vikram Attends His Late House Help Son's Wedding, See Pictures

South superstar Chiyaan Vikram had quite an eventful year. The actor recently starred in R. Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial Cobra, a story about Interpol officer Aslan Yilmas who is assigned to catch a mysterious assassin named Cobra, who assassinates people using mathematical skills. Although, the film garnered negative to mixed reviews, Vikram was lauded for his stellar performance. Now the Anniyan actor is making headlines after he attended the wedding of his household help’s son.

On Monday, several pictures of the superstar went viral as he was seen sporting a crisp white shirt and mundu along with a headband to push back his long hair. He also looked dapper in a sporty beard. His house help Olimaaran passed away after working for many years at Vikram’s house. His wife, Mary, had also worked at his home for over forty years.

Mary recently arranged a wedding for her son Deepak with bride Varshini. A Twitter post said that “.@chiyaan today attended the wedding of Deepak with Varshini and blessed the young couple. Deepak is the son of Mary, a member of the housekeeping section of #ChiyaanVikram’s home for over 40 years.”

.@chiyaan today attended the wedding of Deepak with Varshini and blessed the young couple. Deepak is the son of Mary, a member of the housekeeping section of #ChiyaanVikram‘s home for over 40 years.@proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/efch4cHBj0 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 12, 2022

On the professional front, Vikram is all set to feature in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-1, an adventure ride set in the 10th century, The historical film would track the factional power struggles within the Chola empire, with enemies of the state acting as catalysts. The story is set in the tumultuous period before Ponniyin Selvan (son of River Kaveri), later known as Rajaraja Chola became one of the greatest emperors in Indian history ushering in a golden age. The big budget film boasts an ensemble star cast featuring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu, Parthiban, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

AR Rahman has scored the music for the film. With Ravi Varman handling the cinematography and Thota Tharrani as Production Designer and Sreekar Prasad as Editor, the film is filled with stellar technicians roped in to bring this spectacle on the silver screens on September 30 2022.

