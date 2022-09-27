Ponniyin Selvan To See A Blockbuster Opening: Report

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, directed by Mani Ratnam, is all set to hit the theatres soon. The booking for Ponniyin Selvan’s tickets started on September 25. Ahead of its release, most shows in several cinema halls are already sold out. People are also making special screening reservations in various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanyakumari. Owing to the same, theatre owners believe that the much-awaited magnum opus will get a huge opening at the box office.

According to theatre owners, the total pre-bookings might put Ponniyin Selvan: Part One in the top 5 Tamil films of all time. Amongst all the releases this year, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Vijay’s Beast, Ajith’s Valimai, SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra made great strides at the box office in Tamil Nadu. Trade analysts have also speculated that Ponniyin Selvan: Part One might surpass the collection of some of the aforementioned films.

Apart from Tamil Nadu, the film has also created a lot of buzz among audiences across the country. Additionally, Tamil film fans around the world are eagerly waiting for Ponniyin Selvan’s release. Along with the film’s plot, which reloves around the Chola dynasty, its stellar star cast, including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and many others, has hiked netizens’ excitement to throng the theatres for seeing the film. Apart from these names, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Vikram Prabhu will also be seen playing prominent roles in this Mani Ratnam directorial.

In addition to direction, Mani Ratnam has also written the screenplay of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One with Jayamohan and Kumaravel. The film is edited by A Sreekar Prasad and its cinematography is carried out by Ravi Varman. The music of this period action drama film has been scored by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will hit the big screen on September 30.

