Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch: Rajinikanth Reveals His Dream Cast for Mani Ratnam Film

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is all set to hit the theatres later this month. Fans are as excited as ever. Meanwhile, the makers recently launched the trailer of the film at a grand in Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The event had superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as the chief guests and they took it to a whole new level with their speeches. Rajinikanth revealed his love for reading books and how much he enjoyed Ponniyin Selvan when he first read it in the 1980s. Later, he revealed his dream Ponniyin Selvan star cast and his list included Kamal Haasan, Sridevi, and Rekha.

Rajinikanth told the audience that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa thought he would be ideal for the character of Vanthiyathevan, which is now performed by Karthi. He said, “I read the books and considered who among us might form an interesting cast. I envisaged Kamal in the role of Arulmozhivarman, Sridevi in the role of Kundavai, Vijayakanth in the role of Aditya Karikalan, and Sathyaraj in the role of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar.”

Mani Ratnam wrote and directed the Tamil period action film Ponniyin Selvan: 1 featuring Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. The production was funded by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

The film is the first in a two-part series based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel Ponniyin Selvan. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and R. Parthiban is among the cast members.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the part of Nandini in the film, while Trisha will play Chola Princess Kundavai Pirattiyar.

