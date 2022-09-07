Ponniyin Selvan Trailer Launch: Trisha Shares Experience Of Working With Mani Ratnam

The audio and trailer of Mani Ratnam’s much-anticipated magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: I, was launched at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The grand launch event was attended by the entire cast and crew of the upcoming epic period action film. At the launch, Trisha spoke about attending an event organised on a massive scale for the first time after the COVID-19 pandemic struck India. She also shed light on her experience of essaying the role of princess Kundavai in PS: I.

Trisha revealed that she had to learn the Senthamil language for getting the nuances of her character right. The Paramapadham Vilayattu actress also said that a Mani Ratnam film involves a lot of hard work.

Trisha further spilt the beans about her dream of playing the role of a queen in a film. She expressed her delight about the fact that her dream came true with Ponniyin Selvan: I. The Petta star was also all praise for her colleagues, as well as their acting prowess, at the event. Trisha lauded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan by saying that she is beautiful inside out. She also said that both of them enjoyed playing their respective roles of Kundavai and Nandini in the film.

Apart from Trisha, other team members also opened up about their experience of working in Ponniyin Selvan: I. The pan-India film’s trailer has been received very well by the audience. The Tamil trailer of PS: 1 has garnered more than 2 million views in a few hours from its release. It is currently trending at Number 1 on YouTube. Fans are quite pumped up to see the film after watching its enthralling trailer. One user wrote that the golden era of cinema will return to theatres with this film. Another wrote that this film is even more special for the people who have read the novel Ponniyin Selvan, written by author Kalki.

Many users also loved the cinematography and CGI of Ponniyin Selvan: I. Some have also expressed their happiness about the shots being filmed in realistic locations. A user also went on to reveal that he was waiting for this film since 1958.

