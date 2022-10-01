Ponniyin Selvan:1 Gets Thumbs Up From Film Fraternity

Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan:1 was released on September 30. The film has not only opened to smashing numbers in India but overseas as well. Not only fans and film critics but celebrities too are super impressed with it.

From Sivakarthikeyan to director Vignesh Shivan, celebs have lauded the efforts of team Ponniyin Selvan:1. Before even the film was released actor Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “Waiting to watch The Great Kalki’s Ponniyin Selvan-1 in our legend Mani Ratnam Sir’s magic. Best wishes to the entire team. May this be the humongous hit of Indian cinema.”

Film analyst Ramesh Bala said, “PS1 [4.5/5]: An Epic Screen Translation of Kalki’s Great Novel. The story and screenplay have interesting twists and turns and transport to Chola Great Dynasty. Only Director ManiRatnam could have done this.”

Producer Archana Kalpathi has also shared her take on Twitter. She wrote, “Best wishes Ponniyin Selvan team for blockbuster success at the Box-office. Mani Ratnam Sir thank you for making this for us.”

Director Vignesh Sivan has said that Tamil fans and people of the world will feel proud watching the film in theatres and write, “History created by legends with a big bunch of great talents! It’s inevitably a Mega blockbuster. Tamil audiences around the globe should feel proud & experience this epic in theatres. Standing ovation & take a bow to each & everyone involved in making this historical event.”

Gautham Karthik, who made his debut in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam’s film Kalad, has congratulated the director. He wrote, “The DREAM project of Tamil cinema is finally coming to theaters! Wishing my guru Mani Ratnam sir, Isaipuyal AR Rahman sir, and the entire team of Ponniyin Selvana historical success!”

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan among others. The film clashed with Vikram Vedha at the box office.

