Ponniyn Selvan Part One: AR Rahman’s Ponni Nadhi Is Finally Out

Musical maestro AR Rahman’s first single from Mani Ratnam’s epic period drama Ponniyn Selvan: Part One, titled Ponni Nadhi, has been released amidst much anticipation. Alongside Rahman, AR Raihanah and Bamba Bakya have also lent their voice to the newly released song. The lyrics of Ponni Nadhi have been penned by Ilango Krishnan.

The song’s background music may remind the audience of the Baahubali title track. The video highlights the beauty of the empire of the Chola dynasty. It also shows the love of a king for his subordinates when he dresses up like a village man.

The music video of Pooni Nadhi was released on Tips Tamil’s YouTube channel. Soon after its release, fans showered immense love. Netizens also thronged up the comment section of the song with fire emojis and praised AR Rahman for his exemplary work.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One features an ensemble cast that boasts of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban, among others.

Set in the 10th century, the film focused on the Chola dynasty. It revolves around the drama, dangers, and crisis faced by the Chola empire, based in the Southern part of India. The movie will also highlight major wars, battles, and enemies of the mighty empire. This Mani Ratnam directorial is an adaptation of the eponymous 1955 novel written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The pan-India film will be released in two parts.

On the management front, the cinematography of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One has been carried out by Ravi Varman. Its production design was handled by National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani. The highly awaited film will hit the big screen on September 30, this year, and it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here