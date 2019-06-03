Pooja Banerjee Pays a Surprise Visit to BFF Shaheer Sheikh at Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Sets

Actor Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir got a surprise from Pooja Banerjee, Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Nivedita, while he was busy shooting for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in Mumbai. Pooja visited Shaheer on the sets of his show. Seeing his best friend there, the actor got overjoyed and the two clicked a lot of pictures.One such picture made it to the profile of Shaheer on Instagram. He posted the picture and captioned it as, "When ur friend gives u a surprise visit I wish u were shooting in filmcity everyday.#onset #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #shaheersheik #yesterday."Receiving abundant love for her performance in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Pooja is currently seen as Anurag’s (played by Parth Samthaan) sister Nivedita. She is also good friends with Shaheer’s former costar Erica Fernandes, who is currently playing the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.Shaheer on the other hand is busy with the shooting of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, this show is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Other than Shaheer, the show also stars Reha Sharma who acts as Shaheer’s love interest. Shaheer is also receiving amazing reviews of his role as Abir in the show.Keywords: