Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal are participating in the wild card entry round of Nach Baliye 9 and the actress recently revealed how difficult was it for her to perfect the dance moves for her routine in the dance reality show, which is produced by Salman Khan's banner.

As reported earlier, Pooja and Sandeep's jodi will take on Avinash Sachdeva and girlfriend Palak Purswani's pairing and one of the two jodis will be going ahead in the show. For getting the opportunity of participating in the show, Pooja seemed to have pushed a little too hard as she explained that her injuries were quite serious and later interfered with the shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was quoted by timesofindia.com as saying, "It was injurious. I got bruised and how! You know my look in Kasautii. The camera person had a difficult time trying to find a proper angle to shoot my scenes. He was like, ‘Maa’m kaise chhupau kaha se chhupau?’ Even make-up couldn’t cover the bruise marks.”

She added, “My ankle and toe got twisted and told them not to give me scenes which requires me to walk. I was limping. I would just say my lines.”

During this weekend episodes, Nach Baliye 9 judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon will take the centrestage as their scores will be the deciding factor for the four wild card couples aspiring to enter the show. Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus during weekends.

