Pooja Banerjee Says Parth Samthaan, Sahil Anand Checked up on Her Everyday After 'Nach Baliye' Injury

Popular TV actress Pooja Banerjee, who appears as Nivedita basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, revealed that her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand checked up on her daily after she got severely injured. Pooja got into a major accident on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, where she had participated with husband Sandeep Sejwal and had to be hospitalised for 10 days.

Talking to Times of India, Pooja said, "Sahil and Parth, these two were in constant touch with me and were worried about me after the Nach Baliye accident. They would always video call me and show whatever was happening on the sets. They would share how much they were missing me. Everyday for one month, they would video call me. The kind of love I have got from Parth and Sahil is something that you get from your best friends or school friends. They are my real buddies," she said.

The actress also said that while Sahil is funny, Parth is the shy one in the group. The actress said that when the three of them hand out they forget that they are actors in a public place and have fun like little kids. She also said that even her husband keeps wondering about their random conversations.

After the injury and hospitalisation, where she was advised complete bed-rest, Pooja soon recovered and joined the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The shoot of the popular show is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

