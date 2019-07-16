Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
3-min read

Pooja Batra Nails the Minimal Bride Look at Intimate Wedding with Nawwab Shah, See Pics

Pooja Batra has finally given us a sneak peek into her wedding day look, revealing how elegant and classy she looked as a minimalistic bride.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pooja Batra Nails the Minimal Bride Look at Intimate Wedding with Nawwab Shah, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah fell head over heels in love recently and tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in Delhi. The actors had started dropping hints of a relationship a few months ago on social media. The relationship soon culminated into marriage, which the actors announced on social media.

The wedding ceremony in Delhi was a quiet affair, with close family and friends of the actors in attendance. Although the wedding took place on July 4, the actors did not share photos from the ceremony until some days later.

Pooja has now shared two photos from her wedding with Nawwab, showing two different bridal looks. The Virasat actress has kept her bridal look subtle and minimal, sans the heavy lehengas and loads of jewellery brides tend to pile on. In one photo, the actress is seen in a simple saree and red chunni, posing with her mother.

Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah fell head over heels in love recently and tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in Delhi. The actors had started dropping hints of a relationship a few months ago on social media. The relationship soon culminated into marriage, which the actors announced on social media.

The wedding ceremony in Delhi was a quiet affair, with close family and friends of the actors in attendance. Although the wedding took place on July 4, the actors did not share photos from the ceremony until some days later.

Pooja has now shared two photos from her wedding with Nawwab, showing two different bridal looks. The Virasat actress has kept her bridal look subtle and minimal, sans the heavy lehengas and loads of jewellery brides tend to pile on. In one photo, the actress is seen in a simple saree and red chunni, posing with her mother.

In another photo, she strikes a filmi pose with her husband Nawwab. Both are dressed in subtle colours and Pooja kept her jewellery elegant and minimal.

In recent chat with Bombay Times, Pooja revealed that she tied the knot with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on July 4. "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week," Pooja said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

In another photo, she strikes a filmi pose with her husband Nawwab. Both are dressed in subtle but shimmery outfits in matching colours, as Pooja keeps her makeup and jewellery elegant and minimal.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for all your good wishes & Blessings

A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on

In recent chat with Bombay Times, Pooja revealed that she tied the knot with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on July 4. "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week," Pooja said.

Read: Pooja Batra Reveals She Married Nawwab Shah Within Five Months of Knowing Each Other

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram