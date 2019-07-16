Pooja Batra Nails the Minimal Bride Look at Intimate Wedding with Nawwab Shah, See Pics

Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah fell head over heels in love recently and tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in Delhi. The actors had started dropping hints of a relationship a few months ago on social media. The relationship soon culminated into marriage, which the actors announced on social media.

The wedding ceremony in Delhi was a quiet affair, with close family and friends of the actors in attendance. Although the wedding took place on July 4, the actors did not share photos from the ceremony until some days later.

Pooja has now shared two photos from her wedding with Nawwab, showing two different bridal looks. The Virasat actress has kept her bridal look subtle and minimal, sans the heavy lehengas and loads of jewellery brides tend to pile on. In one photo, the actress is seen in a simple saree and red chunni, posing with her mother.

In another photo, she strikes a filmi pose with her husband Nawwab. Both are dressed in subtle but shimmery outfits in matching colours, as Pooja keeps her makeup and jewellery elegant and minimal.

In recent chat with Bombay Times, Pooja revealed that she tied the knot with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on July 4. "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week," Pooja said.

In another photo, she strikes a filmi pose with her husband Nawwab. Both are dressed in subtle but shimmery outfits in matching colours, as Pooja keeps her makeup and jewellery elegant and minimal.

