Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pooja Batra Reveals She Married Nawwab Shah Within Five Months of Knowing Each Other

Pooja Batra says she was reintroduced to Nawwab Shah in February this year, and soon realised he was the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with.

News18.com

Updated:July 15, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pooja Batra Reveals She Married Nawwab Shah Within Five Months of Knowing Each Other
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah started teasing fans with photos together a few months back, giving subtle hints that the two are in a relationship. Soon, the Instagram photos became all out declarations of their love for each other. A few days back, a video posted by the actor, of a woman's choora-adorned hand, sparked off speculation that the two have already tied the knot. And now, both their Instagram pages are full of photos of the newlyweds enjoying each other's company.

In an chat with Bombay Times, the Virasat actress revealed that she tied the knot with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on July 4. "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week," Pooja said.

View this post on Instagram

A story you can make a movie on ❤️

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

The 42-year-old actress said that she and Nawwab decided to get married within five months of knowing each other. She said, "I knew of Nawab by virtue of being in the same profession. However, we strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly."

Pooja was earlier married to Los Angeles-based orthopaedic surgeon, Sonu Ahluwalia for nine years. They got divorced in 2011. Last seen in the movie Mirror Game, the actress is now planning to take up more work in India, since she will be spending more time in the country.

Read: Are Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah Already Married? Their Instagram Posts Suggest So

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram