Pooja Batra Reveals She Married Nawwab Shah Within Five Months of Knowing Each Other

Pooja Batra and Nawwab Shah started teasing fans with photos together a few months back, giving subtle hints that the two are in a relationship. Soon, the Instagram photos became all out declarations of their love for each other. A few days back, a video posted by the actor, of a woman's choora-adorned hand, sparked off speculation that the two have already tied the knot. And now, both their Instagram pages are full of photos of the newlyweds enjoying each other's company.

In an chat with Bombay Times, the Virasat actress revealed that she tied the knot with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on July 4. "Yes, we are married. Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week," Pooja said.

The 42-year-old actress said that she and Nawwab decided to get married within five months of knowing each other. She said, "I knew of Nawab by virtue of being in the same profession. However, we strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly."

Pooja was earlier married to Los Angeles-based orthopaedic surgeon, Sonu Ahluwalia for nine years. They got divorced in 2011. Last seen in the movie Mirror Game, the actress is now planning to take up more work in India, since she will be spending more time in the country.

