Pooja Batra Shares Romantic Throwback Picture of Nawwab Shah Proposing to Her at Home

Pooja Batra married Nawab Shah in July 2019, after dating for a few months. On Thursday, the actress shared the picture from their proposal, when the actor went down on his knees to ask for her hand in marriage.

The 43-year-old actress shared the set of pictures in which Nawab can be seen kneeling in front of Pooja and holding her hand, while she is all smiles. In another photo, Pooja can be seen kissing Nawab's mom, who died in October, 2019.

Sharing the set of pictures, Pooja wrote, "#tbt Last year today was the day when my hubby @nawwabshah proposed to me in the presence of his Mom and his Family. May your blessings and love always be with us Moore ♥️ We Miss you."

The post received a lot of love and likes from their friends from the industry. Actress Kashmers Shah wrote, "This is so romantic. I hope one of my sons also does this in front of me to his future wife. How lovely."

Take a look:

The couple fell head over heels in love last year and tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in Delhi. The actors had started dropping hints of a relationship a few months before their wedding. The relationship soon culminated in marriage, which the actors announced on social media.

They are currently quarantining together. A few weeks ago, Pooja shared a picture featuring Nawwab and urged her fans to stay at home. "Nawab Shah and I are following the government guidelines to minimise the spread and impact of COVID-19 and encourage all to stay home. In this unprecedented and isolated time, we hope we can be a source of comfort and personal connection to all of you," wrote Pooja.

