Pooja Batra Shares Throwback Picture with Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk

Former Miss India International and Bollywood actress Pooja Batra left many Indian netizens impressed with her Instagram post on Thursday. The actress, who had posted a picture with Tesla founder and billionaire businessman Elon Musk earlier in February, now shared a glamorous picture with his mother.

In her latest throwback picture from 2018, Pooja was seen dressed in a satin golden gown standing next to Maye Musk. The 73-year-old Canadian model was dressed in a red pullover with fringed sleeve ends which she paired with a red skirt. The two ladies exuded ethereal beauty as they posed for the camera at fourth annual Cine Fashion Film Awards at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California US. Captioning the post, Pooja described Maye as “the powerhouse."

Commenting on the post, former Indian-American actress Pinky Campbell wrote, “Gorgeous.” While many fans praised the beauty of the ladies, one user recognised Maye as Elon’s mother and wrote, “With Musk’s mother.”

Pooja had posted a picture with Elon in February this year. The model was dressed in a black sheer top while Elon was in his classic black t-shirt as they both attended the premiere party of Game Of Thrones season 6 at The Hollywood Roosevelt in 2016.

In her latest Instagram post shared on Friday, Pooja shared her favourite picture with husband Nawab Shah. The actress, who married Nawab in 2019, frequently shares pictures with him on her social media handle. The latest picture shows Pooja dressed in a white bikini top paired with a black and white polka dot pants. While Nawab was seen in a check shirt standing next to his wife.

Besides being a model, Pooja also practices Yoga and inspires her followers to take up the healthy fitness routine with her impressive asanas.

