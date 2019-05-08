Pooja Bedi, Band of Boys Members Come Out in Support of Karan Oberoi in Rape Case

Amid the allegations of rape and extortion against television actor Karan Oberoi, one of his best friends Pooja Bedi along with the members of his music band 'Band Of Boys' have urged that the laws protecting a rape victim should be used in a responsible manner by the women.In response to a question on whether inequality exists in the law, Pooja said at a press meet, "Taking the history of our country in consideration and the patriarchal society that we are living in, there is a situation where a rape victim goes to the police station and her complaint does not get registered, which is wrong. So we need laws against rape and such violence; but at the same time, if a severe number of women are misusing the law, if they are not respecting the law that are meant to protect them, rather taking advantage of it, we need to think about how to protect the right of a man as well!"She added, "It is unfortunate to see such a kind man being subjected to something like this, the reputation damage, the family trauma is unacceptable to me. There are a number of cases where women are not using the law, they are misusing the law."A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police late on Sunday and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped against him. Karan was produced before a magistrate's court which has remanded him to police custody till May 9, his lawyer said.As per the First Information Report lodged by the victim, the accused raped her under the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public.Karan's lawyer, advocate Dinesh Tiwari told IANS, "Though it will be little tougher for first few days but considering the fact that we have all the evidence to prove that my client is innocent, we should get him bailed."All the band members who were present at the press meet emphasised on the contradictory situation that proves the allegation false.According to Tiwari, since the charges are strong, in such cases, police does not need an arrest warrant to arrest the person. However, it is the loophole in the system where the police do not analyse all the given information from both the parties before dragging one person and putting him behind the bar.He said, "In one statement, she said that she was sexually assaulted and then she mentioned that she was ready to marry my client (Karan). How could you get ready to marry someone whom you later call a rapist?"According to the lawyer, they have submitted a series of text messages that were sent to Karan by the victim as evidence to prove his innocence.