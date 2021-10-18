Pooja Bedi Calls Aryan Khan 'Innocent Kid', Netizen Says ‘Shah Rukh Khan Started Acting at 23’

Pooja Bedi came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 from the Cordelia cruise ship, is currently lodged in Arthur Road jail and will remain there for at least three more days as the court, after hearing arguments, posted the matter for orders on October 20.

The actress tweeted, “If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan, isn’t it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? It’s psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp… such systems create criminals by punishing innocents.”

If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan isn't it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup?Its psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason.The judicial system needs a major revamp… such systems create criminals by punishing innocents.— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) October 16, 2021

However, a Twitter user challenged the actress’s tweet calling Aryan a ‘kid’ and pointed out that SRK started acting when he was the same age. Adding that, javelin-thrower Neeraj Chopra won an Olympic gold medal at the age of 23 ‘but Aryan is a kid because he is’. In reply, the actress wrote, “No matter what your achievements… tossing a 23-year-old into jail for no valid reason is scarring. If any of the people you mentioned were suddenly tossed behind bars for weeks for no valid reason… How would you feel about the system? The very system you are told to honour & respect.”

