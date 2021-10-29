Pooja Bedi Comes Out in Aryan Khan’s Support, Says He Has Been Punished in Undue Proportion

Ever since, Shah Rukh Khan son’s arrest in an alleged drug case, several Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of the star and his family. One of them was actress Pooja Bedi who has never shied away from expressing her opinions on the matter. She had taken to her official Twitter handle to speak in the star kid’s favour and referred to him as ‘innocent kid’ as no drugs were found on him. Now that Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court, Bedi has opened up on the matter. Talking to Etimes, she said that what happened to Aryan is “deeply unfortunate."

“What happened to Aryan or any young kid his age is deeply unfortunate. To be tossed behind bars with hardened criminals for weeks with no evidence to incriminate him, when bail should be the norm, not an exception in such cases, and to have the media breathing down your neck and projecting you as some criminal deviant, cannot be positive in any way," the publication quoted her as saying.

She added that youth need protection and support too and we need to instil faith in them about our laws, processes and media. “The punishment should always be in proportion to the crime committed. Aryan has been punished in undue proportion," the actress further added.

Criticising everyone who passed judgement on him, she concluded by saying, “It’s a shame on everyone who participated in this mob-mentality attack on him. Celebrities and their kids are human beings, just like everyone else… except the trauma and humiliation is compounded by unwanted and unwarranted attention. Never forget that!"

After 3 weeks in jail, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail. The bail argument hearing was going on for more than three days. Aryan was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for over 20 days after being detained by the NCB. Senior Advocate and former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, represented Aryan in his bail plea before the Bombay High Court.

