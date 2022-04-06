Pooja Bedi Confirms Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne-Arslan's Romance: 'Both Have Found Love'

Ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have seemingly found new partners, and they have never been happier. Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, and Sussanne and her rumoured boyfriend, Arslan Goni, were all spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. It was later revealed that they were partying together in Goa.

Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne’s siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor. Pooja shared several selfies from the bash. For the occasion, Hrithik wore a plain black tee, while Saba was in pink. Arslan wore a casual shirt while Sussanne opted for a black dress.

While both the couples haven’t officially confirmed their romance, Hrithik and Saba seemed to have made their relationship Insta official with their recent exchange on social media. Moreover, in an interview with Bombay Times, Pooja Bedi appeared to confirm Hrithik-Saba and Sussanne-Arslan’s relationships.

“Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives. I’m delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again,” Pooja said.

Hrithik and Sussanne had tied the knot in 2000 and separated in 2014. They have two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The former couple is often spotted on movie outings and family gatherings together. During the first Covid-19-induced lockdown, Hrithik revealed in an Instagram post that Sussanne had decided to move in with him so that the family could be together.

