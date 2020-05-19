MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Pooja Bedi Drives with Fiancée Maneck Contractor to Goa, Placed Under Home Quarantine

Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor

Pooja Bedi and Maneck Contractor

Pooja Bedi and her fiancée Maneck Contractor travelled to Goa amid the coroanvirus lockdown. They have been placed under home quarantine till May 30.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
Share this:

Pooja Bedi and her fiancée Maneck Contractor drove to Goa amid lockdown 4.0. Pooja took to social media and made the announcement adding she has tested for coronavirus and complied with the necessary procedures of cross-border travel.

Pooja and Maneck have been home-quarantined till May 30 now. Pooja shared a picture of her arm that had the ink impression of being placed under home quarantine.

"Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life (sic)," Pooja wrote on social media.

Recently, news surfaced that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also travelled to his hometown in UP amid the lockdown to be his mother. He and his fellow family members were also placed under home quarantine after they checked into Muzaffarnagar from Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more



Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading