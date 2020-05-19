Pooja Bedi Drives with Fiancée Maneck Contractor to Goa, Placed Under Home Quarantine

Pooja Bedi and her fiancée Maneck Contractor drove to Goa amid lockdown 4.0. Pooja took to social media and made the announcement adding she has tested for coronavirus and complied with the necessary procedures of cross-border travel.

Pooja and Maneck have been home-quarantined till May 30 now. Pooja shared a picture of her arm that had the ink impression of being placed under home quarantine.

"Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life (sic)," Pooja wrote on social media.

Recently, news surfaced that Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also travelled to his hometown in UP amid the lockdown to be his mother. He and his fellow family members were also placed under home quarantine after they checked into Muzaffarnagar from Mumbai.

Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother who is 71yrs old got anxiety attack twice.

We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government.

We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana.

Please #StaySafe #StayHome — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 18, 2020

