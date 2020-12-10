Pooja Bedi 'Horrified' at Sanjana Sanghi's New Ad, Says 'Violence Against Men is Not Acceptable'

An ad, for a streaming app, featuring Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara fame, has left Pooja Bedi "horrified." The ad, which has been facing a lot of backlash on social media for promoting violence against men, shows Sanjana and her co-actor wondering which film or show to watch. Following this, Sanjana starts to slap him on the face repeatedly before he tells her to stop after the eighth slap. She then says that they would watch the eighth show on the streaming platform.

Reacting to the advertisement, actress Pooja Bedi wrote, "Absolutely HORRIFIED to watch this advt. Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board! #men have rights."

Many others on Twitter also called out the commercial for being "insensitive". The Advertising Standards Council of India, which was informed about the ad through Twitter, said, "Thank you for tagging us, we are already processing the complaint against this advertisement."

Meanwhile, Sanjana topped the IMDb list of 10 'Breakout Stars of Indian Films and Web Series' on streaming platforms. For the first time ever, IMDb recognised the top stars featured in an Indian streaming film or web series who had breakthrough career moments this year.

Sanjana Sanghi played Kizie opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaption of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars. Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, was Sushant's final release. He passed away on June 14, 2020.