Pooja Bedi Opens up on Alaya F and Aaishvary Thackeray Dating Rumours

The rumours of Jawaani Jaaneman actress Alaya F dating late Siv Sena founder Late Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackery have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. Earlier, Alaya had dismissed the rumours stating that Aaishvary was a ‘close family friend’. But in a recent interview, Alaya’s mother Pooja Bedi opened up on the dating rumours of her daughter.

Without confirming or denying the rumours, Pooja stated that there will always be speculation about Alaya’s personal life. “As far as personal life goes, there are always speculations. I’ve seen about seven news items about who they think Alaya is dating, and then there’s a question of who she actually wants to be with. Either way, irrespective of whatever it is, the point essentially is that in today’s day and age, it is not necessary for an actor to be projected a certain way. In my time, things were so different! You had to be boyfriend-free, a virgin, and unmarried. Today, every single human is entitled to have a personal life," she told the Times of India.

She added, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing well even after marriage. So, I would say, there’s been a sea change in the industry and it has happened because the mentality of the audience has changed dramatically, thanks to social media."

The rumours sparked after Alaya and Aaishvary were spotted together in Dubai celebrating the latter’s 22nd birthday. The rumoured couple were further spotted on several occasions and the speculations became stronger when they were snapped with Aaishvary’s mother Smita Thackeray earlier this year as they stepped out for lunch together.

