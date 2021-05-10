Pooja Bedi Reacts to Kartik Aaryan Getting Sacked From Dostana 2; Tom Cruise Teases Mission Impossible 7

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has recently been shown the way out from Karan Johar’s film, Dostana 2. Reacting to the news, actress Pooja Bedi commented that the career of any actor swings between his fortune, ability and skills. It is learnt that Kartik was dropped from the movie after some problems arose with the producer over the date of the film.

Karan shared the information with his fans on Twitter last month after which Kartik’s fans started calling out Karan and other industry giants, claiming that the incident was an example of how the film industry prevents an outsider to move forward in his/her career. Fans alleged that the actor too was treated unfairly.

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 is all set for Summer 2022 release. However, fans are hyped up about the forthcoming film already as new pictures from set made way on social media. These snaps of Cruise riding a dirt bike and doing stunts and another one with him on a train are sure to get you excited.

Empire released a few on set pictures featuring Cruise. One shows him suited up as Ethan Hunt and riding a train. Other pics show him doing stunts on a dirt bike. He looks in his element in these pictures as Cruise teases the return of one of the highest grossing action franchises from Hollywood.

Days after actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter handle was permanently suspended by Twitter for insensitive comments on the reported post-election violence in West Bengal, Instagram has now deleted one of the actress’ posts where she talked about the ongoing pandemic. A couple of days ago, the Manikarnika actress had taken to Instagram to inform her followers that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing a picture of her, she had written, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

Sony Entertainment Television is back with a brand new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The registrations for the quiz game will begin from Monday evening at 9 pm. Show’s host, Amitabh Bachchan will be returning to the television screen for the 12th time.

Continuing the same selection procedure like last year, interested participants will have to install the SonyLiv app to apply. Starting today, host Amitabh will ask his question for the aspiring participants at 9 pm on Sony TV tonight. The questions will be aired on Sony TV every night.

Artist Neelima Azeem knows her sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter like no other. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how Shahid and Mira’s relationship blossomed in the initial days of their courtship.

Speaking to ETimes, Neelima said that Shahid was very shy when he told her that he was in love with Mira. According to Neelima’s description, the actor was very careful and not sure how his mother would react had he told her.

