Pooja Bedi Reacts to Kartik Aaryan Getting Sacked from Dostana 2

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has recently been shown the way out from Karan Johar’s film, Dostana 2. Reacting to the news, actress Pooja Bedi commented that the career of any actor swings between his fortune, ability and skills.It is learnt that Kartik was dropped from the movie after some problems arose with the producer over the date of the film. Karan shared the information with his fans on Twitter last month after which Kartik’s fans started calling out Karan and other industry giants, claiming that the incident was an example of how the film industry prevents an outsider to move forward in his/her career. Fans alleged that the actor too was treated unfairly.However, Pooja has said it is “unfair” to blame nepotism for an actor’s child who too wants to join the film industry, because “there is an equal opportunity” for everyone. Pooja made the comment in an interview with a daily when asked about the nepotism debate in Bollywood. Giving her example, she said she too had to audition for the show Masaba Masaba but most of the people who blame nepotism are “envious” of those born with a certain privilege.

Pooja further gave the example of many other outsiders like Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and others who entered the industry with no film background and made their mark on their own. She also cited an example of industry personalities like Kumar Gaurav who could not do well in the industry despite debuting in a brilliant love story.

The actress also gave the example of her daughter, Alaya, who she claimed faced many rejections before being cast in Jawani Jaaneman.Meanwhile, Kartik had shot a large part of Dostana 2 with Jahnvi Kapoor before being removed from the project. Now, according to Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, they will be recasting for the film.

