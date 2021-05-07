Pooja Bedi Says 'You do Find Love Again', Gets Candid About Divorce

Actress Pooja Bedi, mother of Alaya F and Omar Furniturewala, opened about being a single mother and how it is not hard to find love even after divorce by citing the example of her father, Kabir Bedi, who married four times.

While she has smashed several stereotypes over the years, she revealed life after her divorce was not easy. She had to face fair share of struggles to secure a place in society. The actress turned entrepreneur said that the time when she decided to part ways from husband Farhan Furniturewala in the year 2003, was not easy. There was a certain stigma attached to the word divorcee. Getting divorced and moving on in life was looked down upon.

Pooja said, even though she was firm at her decision, people asked her to give it a second thought and consider the future prospects of her children and her own. Further, she admitted that her determination stemmed from the family she was brought up in. “I grew up in a divorced family, knowing fully well that yes, you do find love again,” she told Peepingmoon before adding that her father has been married four times now.

Talking about Alaya and Omar, Pooja said that she would not like to see her children compromise 50 years of their lives for 5 good years. She opened that it was important for her to her children understand that divorce is normal. People do grow up and separate. “I would not expect my children, if in a bad marriage, to stick on for the sake of being ‘married’,” she added.

Pooja married Farhan in the year 1994.

Speaking about her relationship with her ex-husband, Pooja revealed she loves and respects him even today. Both share a cordial relationship and often visit each other.

