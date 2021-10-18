Pooja Bedi Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says Not Getting Vaccinated Was Her Choice

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi recently tested positive for coronavirus and she took to Instagram to inform her fans and well-wishers about the same. She shared a video on her social media space and spoke about her condition. She said that she got tested for the virus after she was down with fever, and her fiance and house help have contracted Covid. In the video, she spoke about her choice of not taking the vaccine as she believed in her body’s immunity. The actress has been very vocal about not taking the vaccine.

Along with the video, she wrote, “COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what’s right for you. Each to their own ❤ Caution. not panic."

Netizens as well as her industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish her a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Bedi came out in support of Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 from the Cordelia cruise ship. The actress tweeted, “If no drugs were found on #AryanKhan, isn’t it appalling that an innocent kid is made to spend days & days in lockup? It’s psychologically damaging to be put in jail for no reason. The judicial system needs a major revamp… such systems create criminals by punishing innocents.”

However, her tweet did not sit well with some netizens who pointed out that SRK had started acting when he was 23. She replied by saying, “No matter what your achievements… tossing a 23-year-old into jail for no valid reason is scarring. If any of the people you mentioned were suddenly tossed behind bars for weeks for no valid reason… How would you feel about the system? The very system you are told to honour & respect.”

On the work front, she was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

