Pooja Bedi is Vacationing in Goa with Fiancé Maneck Contractor, See Videos

Actress Pooja Bedi is currently vacationing in Goa with her fiancé Maneck Contractor. She took to Instagram to share a couple of videos from the location.

“Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear. Life is meant to be lived… not spent caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown… what would your greatest regret be?," she captioned one of the videos.

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived…❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou— Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

Sharing another video, she wrote, “Live your life while you are on this planet! The only guarantee in life is death! It’s inevitable! What matters is how you live… and it certainly shouldn’t be in a state of continuous fear and uncertainty… it’s already stolen one whole year of our lives. Life is not meant to be lived in fear, suffocating masks and concrete cages. Sunshine and fresh air builds immunity. Love… Happy Goa."

Pooja was previously married to Farhan Furniturewala. She has two children with him - daughter Alaya and son Omar. Alaya recently made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here