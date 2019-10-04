Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaia F. Gets 3-Film Deal Even Before the Release of Jawaani Jaaneman

After working with actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. on the upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman, producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films has signed the debutante for a three-film deal.

Speaking of the deal, Shewakramani said, "I just followed my instinct. After working with Alaia in Jawaani Jaaneman and seeing her evolve as an actor, I knew she has what it takes in this field. I had this in mind since the very beginning. But working with her extensively on the film was a reassurance that 'yes, I want to do this'."

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and his daughter. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Alaia's father. The film is a comic take on how a man confronts the harsh realities of his life.

Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan has undergone an amazing makeover before the commencement of the film. Turns out that the actor not only cropped his long mane but also sported a crew cut and a stubble. Most importantly he lost 11 kilos for the role.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Tabu. Jawaani Jaaneman will mark Tabu and Saif’s on-screen reunion after 20 years. They last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s 1999 family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which also starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre and Karishma Kapoor in important roles. The two actors have also worked together in the 1996 action film Tu Chor Main Sipahi.

Talking about the film Tabu said, "I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go."

Jawaani Jaaneman will release on November 29.

(with inputs from IANS)

