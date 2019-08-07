Pooja Bedi's Daughter Alaia F Wraps up Shooting for Debut Film Jawaani Jaaneman
Alaia Furniturewalla is making her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman starring alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.
Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla, who is making her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman, has completed shooting for the film. The 21-year-old is among the bevy of star kids making their big screen debut this year.
"Gratitude and excitement is all I feel. It'S a wrap for me on 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn't have asked for anything more," Alaia posted on Instagram Wednesday.
Gratitude and excitement is all I feel... IT’S A WRAP FOR ME ON JAWAANI JAANEMANNN!!!😍 Thank you, thank you, thank you! I couldn’t have asked for anything more!♥️ @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan @jayshewakramani #JawaaniJaaneman #saifalikhan #alaiaf #blackknightfilms #northernlightsfilms @pooja_ent @nitinrkakkar @jayshewakramani @jackkybhagnani @akshaipuri @honeybhagnani
Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and a daughter. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the romantic comedy drama also features Saif and Tabu. The film releases on November 29.
It was earlier rumoured that Saif's own daughter Sara Ali Khan would be starring in the film, but it turned out that it would be the debut vehicle of Alaia. Saif, who is also one of the producers of the film, said that the team wanted a debutante for the role.
Talking about not signing Sara for the movie, Saif had told Mumbai Mirror, "I would have loved to have Sara in Jawaani Jaaneman but that would have meant her choosing this film over everything else she's doing because we wanted it to be the first film of the person we decided to cast. I feel Sara's career graph and the trajectory is in a good place and in a way I'm happy it's separate from mine at the moment. We are very excited to launch Aalia with this film and she is perfect for the part."
Read: Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
Read: Tabu Calls Jawaani Jaaneman a Refreshing Break from the Dark Roles She’s Been Playing Lately
