Pooja Bhatt: Alcohol Was My Drug of Choice; As Someone Who Drank Openly, I Chose to Recover Openly

It's been nearly four years since Pooja Bhatt decided to go sober and banish alcohol from her life. Pooja doesn't shy away from talking about her personal struggles in the open. As someone who has battled an alcohol abuse problem, the actress is now recovering, carrying a three year and nine-month sobriety tag alongside.

Pooja Bhatt has taken to Instagram to talk about going through the tough phase in her life, inspiring many others to open up too. Sharing a picture of herself, Pooja wrote, “Three yrs & nine months sober today. One more quarter and I will be four. As someone who drank openly, I chose to recover openly. I truly felt it was important to share my journey to tell others, women especially, who might be struggling that they are not alone & if I could do it so could they,” she said.

She says she understands why speaking up about one’s addiction is considered an act of courage. “Was ridiculed by some but lauded for being courageous by most. I wondered why people termed speaking openly about addiction issues, courageous. And also why there is an ‘anonymous’ attached to groups that help you recover. I understand more than ever today that it’s because people simplify/stigmatise addictive behaviour & tend to criminalise it without attempting to understand why someone used a substance to begin with.” she wrote in her post.

Pooja said that alcohol was her drug of choice. “Alcohol is a drug and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes, and ‘well’ meaning acquaintances alike,” she said. Her comment comes at a time when a few Bollywood stars have appeared on the Narcotic Control Bureau’s radar for allegedly buying and consuming drugs in the wake of the ongoing drug-related investigation into the death of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput.