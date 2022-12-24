Pooja Bhatt Celebrates Six Years Of Sobriety With Sun-Kissed Selfie, See Here

Pooja Bhatt is known for her extensive filmography with films like Daddy, Pehla Nasha, Border and Zakhm to her credit. She is also the eldest daughter in the Bhatt clan who likes to post on her social media regularly from quotes to glimpses from her life. On that same line, Pooja Bhatt celebrated six years of sobriety with her latest Instagram post and several fans congratulated her on this feat.

On Friday, the Bombay Begums actor took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures - one of them being the sun glaring atop a building and another one a sun-kissed selfie as she looked away from the camera towards the light. She also wrote in the caption, “Six years sober today.. Gratitude, gravitas, grace. #sobrietyrocks #sixyearssober #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #soberlife #soberliving."

Commending her on achievement, actor Danish Hussain wrote, “My shining Rockstar!" Kashmera Shah said, “Big Milestone!" Meanwhile, one of her fans wrote, “You are missing out Pooja. The feeling after a couple of (drink emojis) Just kidding! Good on you and well done. I’m still enjoying these special beverages especially at this time of the year!" Another one commented, “Congratulations dearest! You rock! Wish you health and happiness always. So inspiring. Very proud and happy. Please send cake?" Someone also stated, “Rockstar! Cheers and to many more!"

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt has self-admittedly said on various occasions that she had issues with alcohol. While she began drinking at the age of 16, alcohol was also a companion after her marriage ended. She had once told Mumbai Mirror, “I was born to a man who has never done anything in half-measure and I inherited that. So when I drank, I drank copiously. Your appetite increases even as the alcohol does terrible things to your body, clutters your mind and colours your judgement of the people you’re hanging out with."

In a different interview with Filmfare, she had recalled, “We try to cover up many things. But four years ago, when I decided to quit drinking, I decided to be open about it. I began my career with a film like Daddy, which was about a young girl getting her father, who’s an alcoholic, to stop drinking. And there I was dealing with the same problem. I reached out to people to let them know that it was something that could happen to anyone. Women especially need to be a bit more open about that. And I was overwhelmed by the response that I got from random strangers."

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt was last seen in R Balki’s thriller Chup: Revenge Of The Artist where she was featured alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary. She had also starred in the OTT series Bombay Begums.

