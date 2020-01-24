Pooja Bhatt Goes Into Throwback Mode on Brother Rahul Bhatt's Birthday, Shares Family Pics

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt celebrated her brother Rahul Bhatt's birthday on Friday with a bunch of throwback pictures. She took out family photos and shared them on Instagram, writing endearing captions with each post. The photos ranged from Rahul's infancy to the present day, showing the siblings bonding together in adorable moments.

"On my brother's birthday I dug out the family album and look what I found ❤️🖤🎁 #familyarchives #memorybank #siblings #love #rahulbhatt #birthdayboy," Pooja wrote with the first bunch of photos. One of the pictures also featured their mother Lorraine Bright.

She also shared a photo of her and Rahul with father Mahesh Bhatt from several years ago.

After the throwback photos, Pooja shared two recent pictures of her goofing around with her brother. She wrote, "That was then,this is now! Is there anyone other than a sibling one absolutely loves & simultaneously wants to murder more?"

Rahul and Pooja are children of Mahesh Bhat and ex-wife Lorraine, while Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are Mahesh's daughters with Soni Razdan.

Rahul is a fitness trainer and actor, who gained unwitting notoriety in 2009 following revelations that David Headley, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, had befriended him and they were close friends. He was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010.

