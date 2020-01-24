Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Pooja Bhatt Goes Into Throwback Mode on Brother Rahul Bhatt's Birthday, Shares Family Pics

Pooja Bhatt shared a bunch of family photos on her brother Rahul Bhatt's birthday. The throwback pictures also featured father Mahesh Bhatt.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pooja Bhatt Goes Into Throwback Mode on Brother Rahul Bhatt's Birthday, Shares Family Pics
Images: Instagram

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt celebrated her brother Rahul Bhatt's birthday on Friday with a bunch of throwback pictures. She took out family photos and shared them on Instagram, writing endearing captions with each post. The photos ranged from Rahul's infancy to the present day, showing the siblings bonding together in adorable moments.

"On my brother's birthday I dug out the family album and look what I found ❤️🖤🎁 #familyarchives #memorybank #siblings #love #rahulbhatt #birthdayboy," Pooja wrote with the first bunch of photos. One of the pictures also featured their mother Lorraine Bright.

She also shared a photo of her and Rahul with father Mahesh Bhatt from several years ago.

After the throwback photos, Pooja shared two recent pictures of her goofing around with her brother. She wrote, "That was then,this is now! Is there anyone other than a sibling one absolutely loves & simultaneously wants to murder more?"

Rahul and Pooja are children of Mahesh Bhat and ex-wife Lorraine, while Alia and Shaheen Bhatt are Mahesh's daughters with Soni Razdan.

Rahul is a fitness trainer and actor, who gained unwitting notoriety in 2009 following revelations that David Headley, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, had befriended him and they were close friends. He was a contestant on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram