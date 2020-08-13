Pooja Bhatt is Glad to be Trending Despite Barrage of 'Dislikes' on Sadak 2 Trailer

The trailer of 'Sadak 2' has been a victim of the nepotism debate after millions of YouTube users hit dislike on the video. Irrespective of merit, the trailer was disliked en masse for being a 'product of nepotism.'

The film is a sequel of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak, and marks his return to direction after several years. Daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt feature in the film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in prominent roles.

The trailer has gone on to become one of the most disliked trailers on the internet. The move to boycott the film was made after the nepotism debate was reignited after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Both Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt had reverted with cryptic messages back then. Pooja too had responded to the hate online.

After the trailer released on Wednesday, Pooja reacted to a tweet froma follower who asked her not be worried about the haters. She responded, "Am absolutely not! Lovers/Haters two sides of the same coin. Gotta hand it to both for giving us their valuable time and making sure we are trending. Thank you for your wishes!"

Pooja also posted a few rhyming lines in response to the hate: "Hate.Debate.Malign.Lie. Boy'coot'. Scoot. Unfriend.Trend. Over the top? Why not? Gotta do what it takes to be host with the most with a hot bot!"

'Sadak 2' came under scrutiny even more after it was the first film rated on the 'nepometer', started by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti's brother Mayuresh Krishna. The film was called 98 percent nepotistic.