Pooja Bhatt Makes Instagram Account Private After Death Threats: 'We Seem to Have Become a Pathetic Lot'

Pooja Bhatt has made her Instagram account private. This means that no anonymous user can post anything on her profile or comment unless she accepts their request. Pooja explained through a long social media post that this move was in retaliation to negativity she and Bhatt family have been receiving lately.

About making her account private, Pooja wrote in a long post (via), "Instagram seems to have become a place where people anonymously and otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to 'go die.' I used to ignore this sort of talk as I always believed that people who are in pain themselves want to hurt another and also that if you accept love, you must accept criticism too. But is someone wishing you and your family death, constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyber bullying?"

She confirmed making her Insta account private.

Elaborating on what she's going to do next, Pooja wrote, "You want access to my world? Make a request. You want to converse with me? Cut out the abuse. As for wishing me death, the same God and Universe that watches over you, watches over me as well. I will pass when life decides for me. As long as life keeps me breathing, I will live to the optimum and revel in the now. We seem to have become a pathetic lot. spewing abuse, inciting violence, following agendas of manufactured hate like sheep."

In a separate post on Twitter, Pooja said that when reported about death and rape threats, "Instagram mostly responds saying that the conduct does not go against their guidelines and suggests you block them." She added, "Twitter has far better standards/guidelines."

People threatening violence/hurling abuse,suggesting you die seems to have become a norm on @instagram when reported, #Instagram mostly responds saying that the conduct does not go against their guidelines & suggests you block them. #Twitter has far better standards/guidelines https://t.co/nCRNueGBFn — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 21, 2020

Pooja's Sadak 2 is set to release on August 28.